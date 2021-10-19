Lava Probuds N1 Wireless Earphones launched for Rs 1499

Lava has today announced the launch of its first-ever neckband “wireless earphones”- Lava Probuds N1. The earphones are priced at Rs 1499 and can be currently purchased from Lava e-store or Amazon.

Introduced in berry blue and charcoal grey, the neckband is designed with a combination of Metal and Silicon. In addition, the Probuds N1 is loaded with some features like dual connectivity, quick charge, and a king-size battery.

Lava Probuds N1 Features

Lava Probuds N1’s comes with a 220 mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to 30 hours of music playtime and 200 hours of standby time. It also comes with a quick charge feature that gives up to eight hours of playback time, after just 20 minutes of charging.

The dual connectivity feature in the Probuds N1 allows it to connect with two devices simultaneously. Dual connectivity is a perfect feature for users who love to multi-task or often share their earphones with another family member or a friend. Two 10 mm drivers power the lightweight earphones. It claims to deliver a superior sound quality along with an enhanced bass capability. On the connectivity front, the earphones support Bluetooth version 5.0 and have vibration alerts for calls.

Probuds N1 is lightweight and comes with magnetic earbuds to sit comfortably around the user’s neck. It is also equipped with a dedicated slider switch for power to ensure that the earphones are off, when not in use.



The neckband has been thoroughly tested to fit every ear contour to ensure the user’s maximum comfort. Furthermore, its in-ear plugs provide a secure fit and make the earphones comfortable to wear for long durations. In addition to this, the earphones are water and sweat-resistant, making them ideal for travelling, work-out, or any other outdoor use.