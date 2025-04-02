Lava Bold 5G Launched in India: All Details

Lava Bold 5G has been launched in India as the brand’s latest budget smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood, a curved AMOLED display, and more. The launch comes shortly after the debut of Lava Shark in India which has a starting price tag of Rs 6,999. Here’s everything to know about the Lava Bold 5G.

Lava Bold 5G: Price, Availability

The Lava Bold 5G is priced starting at Rs 10,499 including all the offers for the 4GB + 128GB model. Pricing for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB trims are yet to be disclosed. The device will go on sale from April 8 at 12 AM IST on Amazon in a Sapphire Blue shade.

Lava Bold 5G: Specifications

The Lava Bold 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth and supports HDR. It can reach up to 800 nits peak brightness and has 394 PPI. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Bold 5G packs a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony primary lens, accompanied by 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Lava promises a clean Android 14 experience with no bloatware, no ads, no unwanted notifications, along with a promised upgrade to Android 15 and assured quarterly security updates for 2 years. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, USB-C port, and GPS. The device is also IP64-rated for dust and water resistance.