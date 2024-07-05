Lava Blaze X Specifications, India Price Leaked; May Compete With CMF Phone 1

Lava recently announced the launch of a new Blaze series smartphone dubbed Lava Blaze X. The Blaze X is set to launch on July 10, the same day as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Z Fold 6 from Samsung. Ahead of the launch, the specifications of the Lava Blaze X have now surfaced online and here’s what you can expect from the device.

Lava Blaze X: Leaked Specs

According to YTechb, the Lava Blaze X will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, which is the same as the Lava Blaze Curve 5G and the Agni 2 5G. In addition, it will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Then, it may sport an FHD+ curved display while the main camera is expected to be a 64MP IMX882 sensor paired with an 8MP sensor. The front will have a 32MP camera. The device will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging. Fortunately, the Blaze X will come with Android 14 operating system preloaded.

Read More: CMF Phone 1 India Price Leaks, To Compete With iQOO Z9 5G, Lava Blaze Curve 5G

As per the offically confirmed details though, the handset will be available in 4/6/8GB RAM options, a 64MP main camera, a curved display, a circular camera island at the centre of the back panel housing two rear cameras.

The handset’s colour options will include Purple and Cream. In addition, the publication claims that the handset will be available in offline markets a month after it goes on sale online, which means sometime in August.

Lava Blaze X: Leaked Price

The report claims that the base variant of the Blaze X should cost under Rs 15,000, while the top-end model, likely to be the 8GB + 256GB variant, can go beyond this price point.

The device will be competing with the likes of the upcoming CMF Phone 1, OPPO A3 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 70 5G, and more.