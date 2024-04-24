  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Realme
  4. Realme Narzo 70 5G

Realme Narzo 70 5G

Realme Narzo 70 5G
Realme Narzo 70 5G
₹15,999.00
Brand: Realme
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • RAM (GB) 6, 8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.67-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme Narzo 70 5G gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers 10-bit colour depth, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB storage which is expandable as well. For optics, it comes with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP selfie sensor.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port, 3.5mm Audio Jack and Bluetooth v5.2. The handset is also IP54-rated.

Realme Narzo 70 5G Specs

Realme Narzo 70 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 24 April, 2024
Price (₹) 15,999
Memory Variants 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Forest Green, Ice Blue

Realme Narzo 70 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Realme Narzo 70 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Realme Narzo 70 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Phone RAM 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Realme Narzo 70 5G Software

OS & UI Realme UI 5.0, Android 14

Realme Narzo 70 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 Samsung JN1 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP f/2.45 sensor

Realme Narzo 70 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme Narzo 70 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Realme Narzo 70 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

More Smartphones from Realme

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.