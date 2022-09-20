Lava Blaze Pro launched in India, Should you buy it?

Lava has today launched the Lava Blaze Pro smartphone in India. The device comes with Helio G37 processor and features a 5000mAh battery. It is the enhanced version of the Lava Blaze which was launched in the country in July this year.

The company has roped in Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador. Lava said that it would soon commence a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan and the range of its smartphones.

Priced at Rs 10,499, Blaze Pro is available on Flipkart, Lava e-store and retail stores. It comes in four different colour variants – Glass Green, Glass Orange, Glass Blue, Glass Gold.

Lava Blaze Pro Specifications

The Lava Blaze Pro has a glass back, similar to the Blaze, but this has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Besides, it has a 5000 mAh battery with support for USB Type-C charging.

Under the hood, the smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G37 Chipset with 4GB of RAM with an additional 3GB of virtual RAM. The phone comes with 64 GB of storage. It also supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the software front, the phone runs Android 12. Further, there is a side fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.

For the camera, the Blaze Pro comes with a 50-megapixel rear camera along with a depth and a macro camera. The smartphone’s camera features a unique 6x zoom that brings every subject closer and makes it simple to take pictures. In addition, there is an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone measures 164.75×76.3×8.9mm. Connectivity options for the new Lava phone include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Should you buy Lava Blaze Pro?

The Lava Blaze Pro seems to be just an entry-level smartphone from the specs. The chipset upgrades from Helio A22 in Blaze to Helio G37 Blaze Pro, but still, it might not be able to do the heavy lifting. The chipset is expected to offer a decent experience to users. For the design, Lava is offering a glass back, which is rare in the budget smartphone segment.

As far as the virtual RAM of 3GB is considered, we are not really sure about its impact on performance from our experience of using other phones with virtual RAM.

With a 5000mAh battery, the phone should be able to provide one and a half days of minimum battery backup. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Cameras always have to be compared in real-world usage so we can’t comment much on their shooting capabilities.

If need a smartphone for calling or receiving calls, surfing, messaging and internet browsing, you can go for this one. However, the final choice for buying a smartphone will purely depend on your preference.

In this price range, the phone competes with the recently launched Realme C30s which is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage version, and the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version costs Rs 8,999. Other competitors will include under 10k smartphones like Realme Narzo 50i Prime, Tecno Spark 9T, Infinix Hot 12.