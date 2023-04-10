Lava Blaze 2 launched in India: Detailed FAQ

Lava has debuted the successor to its Blaze smartphone, called the Blaze 2. The new Blaze device from Lava comes with a Unisoc chip under the hood and also gets support for fast charging. The device has a dual rear camera setup and flat sided design alongside the glass back panel. Here are some other things you should know about the Lava Blaze 2.

What is the price of Lava Blaze 2? The Blaze 2 costs Rs 10,999 but will come at a special launch price of Rs 8,999.

Which variants and colours is the phone available in? The Lava Blaze 2 comes in a single 6GB + 128GB variant. It can be availed in three colour options, including Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Orange.

Where will the device be available for purchase? The Lava smartphone will be available for purchase from Amazon India beginning April 18, 12PM IST.

What are the display specs of the Blaze 2? The Blaze 2 gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a centrally aligned punch-hole that houses the selfie shooter.

Which processor powers the device? The Lava device draws power from a Unisoc T616 processor under the hood. The processor is paired with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 5 GB of virtual RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

What is the battery capacity of the Blaze 2? The Lava device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

What is the camera setup on this Lava device? The Blaze 2 includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and an AI camera. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera. Also See: Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs

Which Android version does it run on? The Lava device runs on Android 12 out of the box.