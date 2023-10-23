HomeNewsLava Blaze 2 5G India launch soon: Everything we know so far...

Lava Blaze 2 5G India launch soon: Everything we know so far about Lava’s upcoming 5G phone

Lava Blaze 2 5G has been confirmed to launch in India soon. The smartphone’s design and key specifications have also leaked.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Lava blaze pro 5g cameras

Lava is on a launch streak since the beginning of the year and has launched over 6 new models so far. The brand isn’t done yet and has begun teasing the India launch of the Lava Blaze 2 5G, the counterpart to the Lava Blaze 2, which launched back in April of this year.

Lava began teasing the device on X (formerly Twitter) and its website. The new Blaze 2 5G is expected to launch next month, however, there’s no confirmed date as of now. Lava says the smartphone is coming soon.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Design

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore had a few key specifications to share about the smartphone and its design. The tipster shared the real-life image of the phone that shows a circular camera module housing two camera and an flash, along with the ‘50MP Camera’ branding.

The design aligns with the teaser of the device Lava shared itself. The smartphone can be seen in the blue colour. The device has been confirmed to sport a 3.5mm jack, a USB-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Specifications (Rumoured)

Aside from that, he shared the key specifications of the device, where the device will be seen sporting an panel along with a centered punch-hole cutout for the camera. There’s no word about the of the panel, but one can expect it to be either 120Hz or 90Hz.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, the same that powers Lava’s recently launched Blaze Pro 5G (Review). Then, it will have a single 50MP AI camera along with an additional sensor. It will support 18W fast charging, however, there’s no information about the batter capacity.

Then, the device could be made available in two variants, one with 4GB and 64GB 2.2 storage and one with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Price (Rumoured)

The Blaze 2 5G is expected to have a starting price tag of Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 in India. At its price, it could be trying to undercut the Itel P55 5G, the first 5G smartphone in India to cost below Rs 10,000.

