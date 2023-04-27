Lava Blaze 1X 5G specs, design officially revealed, launch expected soon in India

Lava is expected to expand its Blaze series of smartphones soon in India, as an official listing of a new smartphone called Lava Blaze 1X 5G has gone live on Lava’s website. The listing reveals all the detailed specifications of the smartphone and its design as well. Read on to know more about the device.

Lava Blaze 1X 5G: Price, Specs

While the device is yet to be launched, meaning we don’t have the pricing information for the device yet, Lava has mentioned all the specifications of the smartphone according to which it seems exactly like Lava Blaze 5G but with 2GB of extra RAM. Moreover, the design of the two smartphones is also pretty much identical. The device will come in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options.

The Lava Blaze 1X 5G sports a 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support along with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2.5D curved glass. As for the chipset, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor under the hood, same as the Lava Blaze 5G.

The Blaze 1X 5G gets 6GB RAM with up to 5GB Virtual RAM support. In comparison, the Blaze 5G had 4GB RAM with 3GB virtual RAM support. Further, there’s 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage which is expandable upto 1TB with a microSD card. The device is further equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. However, you will get a 12W charger inside the box.

The new Lava smartphone runs on Android 12 OS with an anonymous call recording feature and features a 50 MP AI triple rear camera setup including a 2MP depth sensor and one VGA sensor. Alongside, you get an 8MP front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.