Lava A5 Special Limited Edition launched for Rs 1449

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 09, 2020 1:39 pm

The Lava A5 Proudly Indian phone is currently available offline and the customers will be able to purchase it online from 16th January onwards.
Lava has today announced the launch of its limited edition phone - Lava A5 Proudly Indian Edition for Republic Day. The new phone is priced at Rs 1449 and the feature phone comes with a tri-colour back cover and is embedded with Super Ultra Tone Technology.

The feature phone is currently available offline and the customers will be able to purchase it online from 16th January onwards.


Lava A5 Proudly Indian phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and dual SIM support. The phone is embedded with 1000 mAh Li-ion battery supported with super battery mode, which lasts up to 3 days with a single charge. It has 32GB internal storage.

The phone provides a provision of auto call recording along with call blink notification. It is also equipped to support incoming texts in 22 languages, also enabling users to type in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.

The Lava A5 Proudly Indian phone comes with a primary camera with zoom and video recording feature. The phone also has additional features such as Instant Torch, Wireless FM with Recording, USB Connectivity and Bluetooth.

