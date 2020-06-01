Advertisement

Kerala to provide high-speed internet for free to the poor

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2020 2:34 pm

Latest News

The government has introduced the Kerala Optic Network (K-FON) project through which poor will get free internet access.
Advertisement

Kerala government has announced that it will soon provide a free high-speed internet connection to the poor in the state. The government has introduced the Kerala Optic Network (K-FON) project through which poor will get free internet access. 

 

The government has revealed that the project will be rolled out by December this year. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala is the first state to declare the internet as a fundamental right of the citizen. As part of this, the K-FON project was launched to provide quality internet free of cost to the poor and at affordable rates to others. No other state in India has implemented such a scheme. Despite the delay due to the lockdown, M V Gautam, CMD of consortium leader BEL, has promised to complete the project by December this year," Vijayan said as reported by PTI. 

 

The consortium will comprise public sector companies including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Railtel along with private companies including SRIT and LS Cables. The project is implemented by the Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited and Kerala State Electricity Board. 

 

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the optical fibre cables were being laid across the state using KSED  posts. He further added that the network would provide internet connectivity to schools, hospitals, government offices and other institutions. "K-Fon will be a major support for the government's efforts to develop Kerala as the world's leading industrial, educational and tourism destination," he added.

 

How rural India surpassed Urban India in internet consumption?

Google to soon list Indian offline retailers on the internet: Report

Australian researchers hit fastest internet speed at 44.2 TBp/s

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Kerala Kerala government Kerala Optic Network Kerala free internet Kerala government free internet

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Indian government bans file transfer tool We Transfer

Amazon India offers COVID-19 health insurance to its sellers

Data of over 29 million Indian job seekers leaked on darkweb

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies