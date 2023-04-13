Just Corseca Snow Pods TWS arrive in India

Just Corseca has launched a new pair of TWS earbuds in India called ‘Snow Pods’. The new earbuds are crafted using premium materials with high ergonomics, according to the brand.

Just Corseca Snow Pods: Price, Specs

The Just Corseca Snow Pods TWS is available at a price point of Rs 2,999 on the company’s official website corseca.in and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra, etc. The product can also be purchased through other online and offline retail stores across India backed with a 12 months warranty.

The Just Corseca Snow Pods TWS Earbuds feature the latest JL6983D2 Advanced Bluetooth V5.3 that enables instant pairing so that the earbuds turn on automatically and connect to the linked source the moment you flip open the charging case. Moreover, the Snow Pods can pair with multiple devices and will instantly connect to the linked source when it becomes available.

Read More: Mivi DuoPods K7 TWS, U&i 6000W Party Speaker launched

Each earbud weighs 38g. Also, each bud has a touch panel that you can use to answer calls, change the volume, manage your music, and communicate with your smartphone’s voice assistant.

As for the battery life, each earbud has a 30mAh battery that lasts for about 4 hours of playback, and the charging case has a 200mAh battery that can be recharged an additional 5 times for a total of 20 hours of listening.