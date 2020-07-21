JioMart app for Android and iOS launched in India

The company has revealed that the new service is currently available in over 200 cities in India and one can now purchase the items directly from the app.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of the app of its newly-introduced JioMart online grocery service. The company has revealed that the new service is currently available in over 200 cities in India and one can now purchase the items directly from the app.

The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms. The JioMart app is similar to other applications like Grofers or e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart. Users can add different items in the cart and place orders. Users can also pay using net banking, credit/debit card, COD, PhonePe, Paytm, Mobiwik and so on. The company claims that users will get goods at five per cent below the MRP.

The app is quite simple to use and it comes with a search bar at the top through which one searches for the grocery item. There are different categories including Fruits and vegetables, dairy and bakery, staples, snacks, beverages, personal care and more. The app currently offers grocery items. However, Mukesh Ambani, during AGM 2020 said that the platform will be expanded to other categories including fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare. The company will provide a complimentary COVID-19 kit when you place the first order on JioMart.

Advertisement

The company has revealed that the Jiomart was launched in beta version over 200 cities. The JioMart is meant to digitize Kirana stores. The company is offering multifunctional POS with these stores as well. The company says that it will help grow the business and transform the stores in less than 48 hours.