JioDrive VR Headset launched in India: Know Price, Specs

Reliance Jio has launched the JioDrive VR Headset in India for viewers who want a stadium-like experience at their homes while watching IPL.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Reliance Jio has launched the JioDrive VR headset in India which is a smartphone-based virtual reality headset and also happens to be the first ever VR headset from Jio. The device is aimed at those who want a more immersive experience while watching the ongoing TATA IPL 2023 on JioCinema app.

JioDrive VR Headset: Price, Availability

The JioDrive VR headset has a price tag of Rs 1,299 and can be purchased from JioMart. It comes in a single Black colour and is backed by a 3-month warranty.

JioDrive VR Headset: Specifications

As for its specs, the JioDrive is aimed at providing users with a stadium-like experience at home. Reliance says that if the VR is paired with a compatible device, viewers can get an experience as if they are watching IPL on a 100-inch virtual screen.

The JioDrive headset is compatible with phones with display sizes between 4.7 and 6.7 inches. The devices must also be equipped with a gyroscope and an accelerometer for optimum performance.

As for software requirements, Android smartphones should run on Android 9 or above while iPhones should be on iOS 15 or above. Reliance has also launched a JioImmerse app for other VR experiences such as gaming, entertainment, learning. However, users need to have a 4G, 5G, or JioFiber connection to access it.

The headset has a breathable face cushion for comfortable extended usage periods. There is also a three-way adjustable strap while the device also has a click button at the bottom right side for navigation and interaction with the VR. It also gets adjustment wheels for the lenses to adjust the focus for a sharper image. 

