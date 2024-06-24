JioCinema Scraps Annual Premium Plan

In an unexpected move, Jio has discreetly taken down its annual JioCinema Premium plan from its official website. The plan, which was recently reintroduced at a reduced price of Rs 299, is no longer available for purchase. The platform recently revamped its paid subscriptions to introduce ad-free streaming.

Fee weeks back, JioCinema brought down the prices of its plans, where the price of the Rs 999 annual plan was reduced to Rs 599. In addition, users were getting a discount on top of that which allowed them to purchase the annual subscription for just Rs 299. Now, the Rs 299 Annual Premium Plan from JioCinema seems to have been scrapped by the platform as it no longer appears on its website from where users to could earlier subscribe to it.

Not only that, but even the FAQ section of the platform doesn’t mention any instances of the plan anymore. It is possible that JioCinema may reintroduce the plan at some point in future but for now, it seems to have gone for good.

The other plans, such as the Rs 29 a month, allows users to watch content ad-free, except for live shows and sports where the ads are integrated into the broadcast itself. In addition, users will be able to access all the premium content such as Hollywood movies and shows. Then, they’ll be able to up to 4K quality content on a single device and can also download and watch content of their choice at any given time.

The second plan, costing Rs 89 a month, is the family plan. This plan offers all the benefits of the premium plan mentioned above, alongside the ability to watch 4K content on up to 4 devices. The only difference between the two plans is that the family plan offers support for simultaneous watching on more devices.