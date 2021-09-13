HomeNewsJioBook Laptop spotted via BIS listing, could launch soon in India

JioBook Laptop spotted via BIS listing, could launch soon in India

Reliance Jio's JioBook Laptop has been spotted on BIS certification website with three different models suggesting it will have three variants.

By Abhishek Malhotra
JioBook Laptop

Highlights

  • JioBook Laptop has been spotted on BIS
  • The laptop could come in three different variants
  • JioBook could be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC

JioBook Laptop has been rumoured before with detailed specifications. However, the laptop has now been spotted on BIS, suggesting that the JioBook India launch is imminent. The JioBook is expected to come in three variants, and listings for these three have appeared on BIS.

The JioBook listing was spotted on the BIS certification website by tipster Mukul Sharma. The Jio laptop currently appears to have three models, including NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM. Therefore, it suggests the Reliance Jio laptop could come in three different variants. However, what specs will differ with each variant remains to be seen.

JioBook Specifications (Rumoured)

If the rumours are to be considered true, then the JioBook will sport a display with a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels resolution and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with Snapdragon X12 4G modem for 4G LTE connectivity.

The laptop has been tested in many variants, and one of the models spotted has 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Another model features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

The JioBook will offer a slew of connectivity options that could include a mini HDMI connector, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It is also said to have a three-axis accelerometer and a Qualcomm audio chip.

Jio is said to equip the laptop with JioOS, a forked version of the Android build that will feature its apps such as JioStore, JioMeet, and JioPages pre-installed on the JioBook. Additionally, it reportedly includes Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Edge, and Office.

The pricing, as well as the availability of the laptop, remains a mystery. The laptop was earlier said to launch during the 2021 edition of Jio’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), but we did not get to see it at the event.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleOppo A11s launched with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 5000mAh battery
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.