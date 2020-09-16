Jio introduces Rs 598 prepaid Cricket plan offering free IPL 2020 live streaming, Disney+ Hotstar membership

The Rs 598 Jio Cricket plan joins existing Rs 401, Rs 777, Rs 2,599, and Rs 499 plans which all include 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio has announced a new Cricket prepaid plan of Rs 598 that comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership along with several other benefits. The VIP membership of Disney+ Hotstar will allow users to watch IPL 2020 Cricket matches for free.

The Rs 598 Jio Cricket plan joins existing Rs 401, Rs 777, Rs 2,599, and Rs 499 plans which all include 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Advertisement





Rs 598 Jio Cricket Plan



The new plan Jio Rs 598 prepaid plan comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited on-net calls, 2,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, 100 SMSs a day, access to a variety of Jio apps and 1 year free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership otherwise costs Rs 399 for one year. So in total, the plan is offering 112GB throughout the validity period. The plan has a validity of 56 days.





Rs 401 Jio Cricket Plan



The Rs 401 plan offers 3GB data per day, free Jio-to-Jio calling, 1,000 non-Jio FUP minutes for 28 days. The pack also offers 100 SMS per day along with complimentary subscription of all Jio apps.



Rs 777 Jio Cricket Plan



The Rs 777 plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMSs a day, free Jio-to-Jio calls, 3,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, and complimentary Jio apps for a validity of 84 days.



Rs 2,599 Jio Cricket Plan



The Rs 2,599 annual plan also offers free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. It offers 2GB data per day, free Jio-to-Jio calls, 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, free 100 SMSs a day for 365 days. It also offers a complimentary subscription to its range of Jio apps.



Rs 499 add-on Jio Cricket Plan



Lastly, the Rs 499 add-on plan offers 1.5GB data per day with one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership. The validity of the data benefit is 56 days. However, the pack does not offer any calling or SMS benefits.