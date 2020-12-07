Advertisement

Jio & Google's 4G smartphone delayed

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 6:52 pm

As per new reports, the device that has been made by Jio in collaboration with Google will launch next year.
Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch its new 4G affordable smartphone in collab with Google in the first quarter of 2021. The device was first said to arrive in December 2020 but the plan seems to have gotten delayed. 

 

At its 43rd Annual General Meeting in July, Reliance Jio announced that it is to receive an investment of Rs 33,737 crores from Google for a 7.7 percent stake. This also brings the total investment in Jio Platforms to ₹1,52,056 crore. This investment is actually a part of Google For India fund where Google claims that it will invest Rs 75,000 crores in Google For India digitization fund.  

 

As per 91Mobiles, sources close to the development have told the publication that the device is still in the testing phase and it could take around 3 months more for the device to launch. 

 

The new device will cost more than the Jio Phone 1 & 2 but will still be one of the lowest-priced 4G smartphones in the country, priced around Rs 4,000.

 

The new handset that was spotted on the Google Play Console back in October, has a model name RC545L and will be running on Android 10 out of the box. The device should have an HD+ screen with a resolution of 720×1400. 

 

The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon QM 215, which is processor made for Android GO devices, and this also suggests that the phone should be launched under the Android Go phones by Google. The processor should be paired with the Adreno 306 GPU. 

