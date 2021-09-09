Jio-bp partners with BluSmart to set up EV charging infrastructure in India

Jio-bp, the fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp announced a partnership with BluSmart. This is India’s first and largest all-electric ride-hailing platform to set up a network of commercial large scale EV charging stations. Jio-bp will set up these stations for passenger electric vehicles and fleets across the country as part of the partnership.

BluSmart, through its all-electric fleet provides reliable, zero-surge and zero-tailpipe emission ride-hailing service in Delhi NCR. Running the largest fleet of EVs, BluSmart aims to expand its network into other major cities across India.

Jio-bp actively partners with leading OEMs, technology, and platform players to set up its EV fixed charging stations with a format-specific approach for all vehicle categories.

Jio-bp BluSmart Partnership

Through this partnership, both companies will collaborate to plan, develop, and operate EV charging infrastructure at suitable locations across cities where BluSmart operates. With the first phase-roll out in the National Capital Region, these EV charging stations will be capable of accommodating a minimum of 30 vehicles at each station and will be concentrated in urban areas.

Read More: Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 39, Rs 69 prepaid recharge plans for JioPhone

Speaking on the collaboration, Harish C. Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Jio-bp, said, “Jio-bp will be at the forefront of EV infrastructure development in the country. Leveraging bp’s learnings from the UK with bp Pulse, where they have the country’s largest EV charging network, from Germany through their Aral brand, Jio-bp intends to bring in the latest in EV technology to our consumers. In line with the New Energy vision of RIL, our Advanced Mobility teams are working tirelessly to create cleaner and smarter ways for Indians to travel. Our partnership with BluSmart is a significant milestone in our vision of offering new age low-carbon emitting, cleaner and more affordable options.”

Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart, said, “BluSmart operates large EV charging Superhubs powering the burgeoning EV fleet. Our partnership with Jio-bp is a true testament of our ability to provide world-class EV charging infrastructure solutions for India. We are thrilled to be partnering with Jio-bp and are committed to take this strategic collaboration to greater heights. EV Superhubs are the future of EV charging as it provides seamless charging access to consumers and ride-hailing fleets and we will be jointly building some of the largest EV Superhubs in the world.”