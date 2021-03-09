Advertisement

Jio announces plans for business clients

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2021 8:54 pm

Jio has taken the initiative to digitally transform the MSMBs in India with its own Jio Business solutions.

JioBusiness has introduced an integrated offering for micro, small and medium businesses, founded on three key pillars. First is the enterprise-grade fiber connectivity that offers voice and data services. Second, being digital solutions that help enterprises manage and grow their business while the third being devices that enable leading digital solutions for MSMBs. 

 

Speaking at this announcement, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio commented, “Micro, small and medium businesses are the bedrock of Indian economy. Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital service offering and the knowhow to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently". 

 

"Now, JioBusiness will bridge this gap by providing integrated Enterprise-grade voice and data services, Digital Solutions and Devices, to small businesses. These easy-to-use solutions will help them run their business efficiently and compete with larger enterprises", said Ambani. 

 

Jio Business tariff table

 

Key elements of Jio Business Value Proposition as per Reliance Jio are as follows: 

 

  1. Enhance customer experience: Better engagement across customer lifecycle
  2. Take business online and increase revenue: Make the business discoverable online
  3. Run operations 24*7: Manage employees, customer and business anytime, anywhere
  4. Increase business efficiency: Leverage Digital solutions to scale operations
  5. Reduce costs: Drive productivity through digital solutions

 

Under Broadband and Voice offerings, for a monthly rental plan of Rs 901, Jio will provide unlimited fiber broadband with 100mbps upload and download speeds. You get unlimited enterprise-grade IP Centrex free voice calling anywhere in India (only for 1 line) and a fixed-mobile convergence as you can get your business calls even outside your office. Jio makes a comparison with 'Other Operator' saying it provides the same benefits except for the Fixed-mobile convergence for Rs 9900, making Jio's plans 10 times cheaper. 

 

For all Jio Digital Solutions integrated, you get the following offer as mentioned in the table:

 

Jio Business Solutions

 

Differentiation offered by Jio Business to small and medium businesses:

 

  • One-Stop-Shop Solution: Connectivity and Digital Solutions in one place
  • Ready to Use: Ready-to-use digital solutions that do not require an expert to operate them
  • Assisted Sales & On-boarding: Specialized digital advisors to guide businesses with a selection of right plans/solutions, onboarding and adoption of digital solutions, in case the SMB still needs assistance
  • Digital Account Management: Empower SMBs with a digital self-care portal, enabling plan change, viewing performance dashboards, making payments, raising support tickets and much more

 

Tags: Reliance Jio

 

