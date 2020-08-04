Advertisement

JBL Tune 225TWS wireless earbuds launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 04, 2020 11:41 am

Dubbed as JBL Tune 225TWS, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 8,499 and it is available for purchase from the company’s official website.
JBL has announced the launch of its latest wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as JBL Tune 225TWS, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 8,499 and it is available for purchase from the company’s official website. 

 

The JBL Tune 225TWS comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with up to 25 hours of battery life with the charging case. The earbuds can be charged in 2 hours. 

 

The wireless earbuds can be used independently. It comes with a Dual Connect feature that allows users to enjoy music or makes calls with either one or both buds. The wireless earbuds are available in six different colour options as well. The company says that the charging case for the wireless earbuds comes with a soft body and a curved lid that pops up to give fast access to the buds. 

 

Previously, the brand introduced JBL One Series of speakers in India. The brand has introduced JBL One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW speakers in the country. The speakers come with a special launch price of Rs 11,499 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart.

 

The latest speakers are meant for the professionals and enable content creators and audio professionals to stream accurate, studio-quality audio via Bluetooth or playback audio using a standard wired connection. 

 

The JBL 104-BT comes with a coaxial driver that pairs a contoured low-frequency woofer with a soft-dome tweeter for professional audio output. The cabinet comes with a low-frequency port that works with the driver to deliver low-frequency performance down to 60Hz. It comes with a Class D power amplifier that distributes 30 watts per speaker. It also features acoustic design, which is optimized for desktop.

