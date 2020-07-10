JBL One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW speakers launched in India

The brand has introduced JBL One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW speakers in the country.

JBL has today announced the launch of its latest speakers in India under its One Series. The brand has introduced JBL One Series 104-BT and 104-BTW speakers in the country.

The speakers come with a special launch price of Rs 11,499 and it will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting today. The company has also revealed that customers will get a 10 per cent prepaid discount on the purchase of the speakers on all card transactions along with no-cost EMIs.

The latest speakers are meant for the professionals and enable content creators and audio professionals to stream accurate, studio-quality audio via Bluetooth or playback audio using a standard wired connection. The JBL 104-BT comes with a coaxial driver that pairs a contoured low-frequency woofer with a soft-dome tweeter for professional audio output. The cabinet comes with a low-frequency port that works with the driver to deliver low-frequency performance down to 60Hz. It comes with a Class D power amplifier that distributes 30 watts per speaker. It also features acoustic design, which is optimized for desktop.

It also supports high-bandwidth Bluetooth 5.0 streaming. JBL 104-BT reference monitors come with features like a front-panel input control that selects Bluetooth, Aux, RCA, TRS or combine all inputs. Front-panel volume control allows convenient level adjustments and a front-panel headphone jack conveniently mutes the speakers when you switch to headphones. It comes with dual 1/4-inch balanced, dual RCA and single 1/8-inch inputs, along with Bluetooth for a wide range of signal sources.

