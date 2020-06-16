Advertisement

JBL introduces new range of Quantum gaming headsets in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 1:26 pm

The latest headsets come with a starting price of Rs 3,999 and it goes up to Rs 29,999.
JBL has today announced the launch of a new range of gaming headsets under its Quantum series. The latest headsets come with a starting price of Rs 3,999 and it goes up to Rs 29,999. 

 

The JBL Quantum 100 is priced at Rs 3999, Quantum 200 for Rs 5999, Quantum 300 for Rs 6999, Quantum 400 for Rs 10999, Quantum 600 for Rs 16999, Quantum 800 for Rs 22999 and Quantum One for Rs 29999. 

 

The company has revealed that all the headsets have multi-platform capabilities for connection to PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR. The series comes with a flip-up or detachable boom microphone with echo cancelling technology, which enables users to focus on voice rather than background noises to ensure crystal clear communication.

 

The company has added PU leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 100, JBL Quantum 200, JBL Quantum 300 and JBL Quantum 400 models, and premium leather-wrapped memory foam ear cushions on the JBL Quantum 600, JBL Quantum 800 and JBL Quantum ONE models.

 

The series comes with JBL QuantumSound Signature feature that enhances the gaming experience, while the JBL Quantum 300, 400, 600, 800 and One come with JBL QuantumSurround sound experience and JBL QuantumENGINE PC software.  This allows gamers to experience virtual worlds in added dimensions by adding the height channels that replicate a much wider, realistic spatial soundstage. The JBL Quantum 800 and Quantum One comes with active noise cancellation technology, while the rest of the headsets feature passive noise cancellation.

 

