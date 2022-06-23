HomeNewsJabra launches Jabra Talk 65 mono bluetooth headset

Jabra launches Jabra Talk 65 mono bluetooth headset

Jabra Talk 65 is the latest bluetooth mono headset from the brand.

Jabra has announced the launch of Jabra Talk 65 in India. It is a Bluetooth mono headset, aimed at those who are always on the go, be it for commuting, working, or just getting things done. Jabra is also upgrading its existing Talk 15 and Talk 25 mono Bluetooth headsets.

The Jabra Talk 65 is available at selected retailers at Rs of 8,999. With the headset, one can make calls in noisy environments as Jabra claims that the headset has 80% noise cancellation with its 2-microphone technology. The Bluetooth mono headset has a wireless range of up to 100m/ 300ft. Further, Talk 65 delivers up to 14 hours of talk time on a single charge.

The Jabra Talk 65 also allows for the streaming of GPS information and media sources and one-touch access to Siri or Google Assistant. The design is IP54-rated, which means it’s protected against dust and water. The headset offers flexibility to be worn on either ear, and also sports a lightweight design for a secure and comfortable fit, per Jabra.

With the launch of Jabra Talk 65, the Danish brand also introduced its upgraded, other products in the Talk range. The Talk 15 now comes with 7 hours of talk time and the Talk 25 has 9 hours of battery life. Both products include Bluetooth 5.0 for enhanced connectivity. 

However, if you are not into mono headsets and want a proper stereo sound experience, you can opt for TWS earbuds such as the Sennheiser Sport. It comes with a Germany-designed acoustic system which is powered by a unique 7mm dynamic driver. There’s a unique Adaptable Acoustic feature that allows athletes to choose either open or closed ear adapters and adjust EQ settings for custom training sound.

