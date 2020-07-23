Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones launched in India

Dubbed as Jabra Elite 45h, the headphones come with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and it will be available from Amazon starting at August 06, 2020.

Jabra has today announced the launch of its new on-ear headphones in India. Dubbed as Jabra Elite 45h, the headphones come with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and it will be available from Amazon starting at August 06, 2020.

The on-ear headphones from Jabra come with a light and comfortable design and it is said to be crafted from premium materials. The company reveals that users can download the Jabra Sound+ application to customise the audio experience with the Jabra MySound feature.

The company claims that the headphones come with a 40mm speaker for superior music experience. The headphones can be folded easily and it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. It features dual-microphone technology that allows clear calls even in noisy environments. Users will also have one-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant.

The Elite 45h boasts 50 hours of non-stop usage from just one charge. If you are ever running low on battery, the fast charging capabilities of the Elite 45h means you can get up to 10 hours of usage from just 15 minutes of charging.

Commenting on the launch, Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra said, “The Elite 45h is the first on-ear headphone with Jabra MySound personalization feature. The product has been designed for everyday commuters who could use the 50 hours battery life and 40mm speakers to listen to music and make calls on-the-go, without ever worrying about running out of charge. Jabra’s years of audio know-how has helped to create the most portable, powerful and compact headphones which are easy on the pocket too.”