Advertisement

Jabra Elite 45h on-ear headphones launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 23, 2020 1:36 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as Jabra Elite 45h, the headphones come with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and it will be available from Amazon starting at August 06, 2020.

Jabra has today announced the launch of its new on-ear headphones in India. Dubbed as Jabra Elite 45h, the headphones come with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and it will be available from Amazon starting at August 06, 2020. 

 

The on-ear headphones from Jabra come with a light and comfortable design and it is said to be crafted from premium materials. The company reveals that users can download the Jabra Sound+ application to customise the audio experience with the Jabra MySound feature. 

 

The company claims that the headphones come with a 40mm speaker for superior music experience. The headphones can be folded easily and it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. It features dual-microphone technology that allows clear calls even in noisy environments. Users will also have one-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. 

 

The Elite 45h boasts 50 hours of non-stop usage from just one charge. If you are ever running low on battery, the fast charging capabilities of the Elite 45h means you can get up to 10 hours of usage from just 15 minutes of charging.

 

Commenting on the launch, Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra said, “The Elite 45h is the first on-ear headphone with Jabra MySound personalization feature. The product has been designed for everyday commuters who could use the 50 hours battery life and 40mm speakers to listen to music and make calls on-the-go, without ever worrying about running out of charge. Jabra’s years of audio know-how has helped to create the most portable, powerful and compact headphones which are easy on the pocket too.”

 

Jabra Elite 85h headphones launched for Rs 28,999

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 15,999

Jabra Elite Active 75t waterproof wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 16999

Latest News from Jabra

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony WF-1000XM3 earphones to launch in India in August

Nokia TV Box to reportedly launch in India soon

Infinix Snokor TWS earbuds to launch in India on July 24

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing
5G trials in India, Samsung Budget Smartphone, Asus Rog Phone 3, iQOO referral program

5G trials in India, Samsung Budget Smartphone, Asus Rog Phone 3, iQOO referral program
Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?

Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?
Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus

Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus
London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro
OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies