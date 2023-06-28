Itel P40+ will have a 7000mAh battery and will cost under Rs 9,000 in India

Itel has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone under its P-series, and it will be the Itel P40+. While the company is already teasing the launch of its A60s, the Itel P40+ on the other hand doesn’t have a launch date but is confirmed to arrive soon in the country. The brand has already confirmed that the P40+ will have a 7000mAh battery.

An Amazon landing page has gone live that suggests that the itel P40+ will be India’s first smartphone with a 7000mAh battery that will be priced under Rs 9,000. The battery is supposed to offer 41 hours of calling time, 14 hours of video playback, and 16 hours of chatting. The company also confirmed that the itel 40+ will support 18W charging via a USB-C port.

It also revealed the design of the device, suggesting the device will feature a punch-hole display with a thick bottom bezel. The device will have a flat frame and a dual-camera setup with dual-LED flash units on the back. It also seems to feature a side-facing fingerprint sensor.

As for its specifications, the device should have a 6.8-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It could get an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel main rear camera alongside an AI lens. It could be powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset.

Further, there will be 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on the Itel P40+, along with a 7000mAh battery with 18W charging. The phone ships with Android 12 OS out of the box.