itel Magic X and Magic X Play feature phones launched starting at Rs 2,099

itel has today announced the launch of Magic X Play and Magic X feature phones in India. These new feature phones come with the inbuilt chatting application LetsChat and music app Boomplay with dual 4G VoLTE.

These phones are available at Rs 2099 and Rs 2299 respectively. Both the phones will be available online and offline at prominent retail stores. The itel Magic X Play will be available in Midnight Black and Mint Green colours. The itel Magic X will come in Midnight Black and Pearl White colours.

itel Magic X and Magic X Play 4G VoLTE Specifications

The itel Magic X Play boasts a 1.77-inch 3D curved display. The Magic X has a compact ultra slim design with 2.4-inch 3D curved QVGA display and smart LED alert. Both phones have an inbuilt wireless FM radio, LED torch and KingVoice assistance. The Magic X phones also support 4G connectivity.

Magic X Play has a 1900mAh battery and the compact Magic X flaunts of 1200 mAh battery backup. Both the feature phones pack chipset T107 coupled with 48MB RAM and 128MB ROM. The memory can also be expanded up to 64GB via micro sd card.

These feature phones support English, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese, and Urdu. Both phones have dual SIM support and VGA rear cameras.

Itel users can make global friends and create chat groups with its LetsChat app. The Magic X Series has music app called Boom Play. The built-in Boomplay lets customers hear 74 million tracks in genres including movies and Bhakti.

Last month, itel A23s budget smartphone was launched in India. Itel A23s India price is set at Rs 5,299 and can be purchased in Sky Cyan, Sky Black, and Ocean Blue colour options. The smartphone can be purchased via online and offline channels.