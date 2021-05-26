Advertisement

Itel brings A23 Pro 4G smartphone at Rs 3899 in partnership with Reliance Jio

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2021 4:44 pm

Latest News

Itel has brought in India's most affordable 4G smartphone, the Itel A23 Pro at an affordable price of Rs 3899
Advertisement

Itel has announced that it is bringing down the price of its itel A23 Pro smartphone in India and claims it to be the most affordable 4G phone in the country with a price of Rs 3,899. The brand's initiative comes in partnership with Reliance Jio. 

 

It features a shiny gradient tone back colour finish and is available in two colour options – Sapphire Blue and Lake Blue. The phone will be available to consumers at Reliance Digital Stores, MyJio Stores, Reliancedigital.in and over 2 lakh retail stores starting June 1st.

Advertisement

 

 

Itel A23 Pro customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs 3,000. The benefits include Rs 3,000 worth vouchers from partners on select prepaid recharge of Rs 249 & above. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

 

"Itel A23 Pro will be the first touch device for the consumer who is vying to upgrade from feature phones. itel will utilize its strength in retail and distribution spread across the nation to catalyze India’s dream of emerging as a digital economy by connecting the unconnected", says the company.

 

Itel A23 Pro Specifications

 

Itel A23 Pro

 

The Itel A23 Pro features a 5.0-inch bright display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels and runs on Android 10.0 (Go Edition). The device is powered by a Quad-core, 1.4 GHz processor paired with 1 GB of RAM and 8GB ROM which is expandable up to 32GB. On the battery front, A23 Pro is powered by a 2400 mAh battery. The device comes along with a 2 MP rear camera + VGA selfie camera with soft flash. 

 

The itel A23 Pro comes with 2 SIM slots wherein at least one slot data functionality is available with the Jio SIM only and the other slot is functional for other operators for non-data activities. The device is packed with Smart Face Unlock, which will add to the convenience of the users by keeping their phones secure. 

Itel Vision 2 launched in India at Rs 7,499

itel launches four G-Series Android TVs in India

Itel A47 with dual-rear cameras, Android 9 (Go Edition) launched in India for Rs 5,499

itel A47 smartphone to launch in India on February 1

Itel Vision 1 Pro with Android 10 (Go Edition), 4000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 6,599

itel to launch A48 smartphone in India soon

Latest News from ITEL

You might like this

Tags: itel Reliance Jio

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi now officially removed from United States blacklist

Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launched in China

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies