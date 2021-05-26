Itel brings A23 Pro 4G smartphone at Rs 3899 in partnership with Reliance Jio

Itel has brought in India's most affordable 4G smartphone, the Itel A23 Pro at an affordable price of Rs 3899

Itel has announced that it is bringing down the price of its itel A23 Pro smartphone in India and claims it to be the most affordable 4G phone in the country with a price of Rs 3,899. The brand's initiative comes in partnership with Reliance Jio.

It features a shiny gradient tone back colour finish and is available in two colour options – Sapphire Blue and Lake Blue. The phone will be available to consumers at Reliance Digital Stores, MyJio Stores, Reliancedigital.in and over 2 lakh retail stores starting June 1st.

Itel A23 Pro customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs 3,000. The benefits include Rs 3,000 worth vouchers from partners on select prepaid recharge of Rs 249 & above. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

"Itel A23 Pro will be the first touch device for the consumer who is vying to upgrade from feature phones. itel will utilize its strength in retail and distribution spread across the nation to catalyze India’s dream of emerging as a digital economy by connecting the unconnected", says the company.

Itel A23 Pro Specifications

The Itel A23 Pro features a 5.0-inch bright display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels and runs on Android 10.0 (Go Edition). The device is powered by a Quad-core, 1.4 GHz processor paired with 1 GB of RAM and 8GB ROM which is expandable up to 32GB. On the battery front, A23 Pro is powered by a 2400 mAh battery. The device comes along with a 2 MP rear camera + VGA selfie camera with soft flash.

The itel A23 Pro comes with 2 SIM slots wherein at least one slot data functionality is available with the Jio SIM only and the other slot is functional for other operators for non-data activities. The device is packed with Smart Face Unlock, which will add to the convenience of the users by keeping their phones secure.