Itel A90 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability Details

Itel A90 is the latest entry-level smartphone from the brand. The handset is built with IP54 rated protection, making it resistant to rain, dust, and the occasional spillages. It also introduces Aivana 2.0 – itel’s intelligent AI Assistant – “designed to make your day smoother and your life much easier,” as per Itel.

Itel A90: Price, Availability

It comes in two variants — 64GB storage and 128GB storage, both with 4GB RAM, priced at Rs 6,499 and Rs 6,999 respectively. It is available in retail stores across India and the company is also offering a free screen replacement within 100 days. It can be bought in Starlit Black and Space Titanium shades.

Itel A90: Specifications

The A90 from Itel sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ Resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, 267 ppi, 480 nits typical brightness, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a 13MP rear primary sensor paired with an auxiliary lens. There is a 5MP front-facing camera.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by a Unisoc T7100 SoC. The A80 packs up to 4GB RAM along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It is offered with up to 128GB storage.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 15W fast charging. The itel A90 runs on Android 14 Go operating system. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Dual-SIM 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. There’s also a single speaker at the bottom of the device and it is IP54 rated as well.