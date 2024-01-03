Itel A70 Launched with 256 GB Storage Under Rs 8,000: Is it worth it?

Itel has launched a new A-series smartphone in India called the Itel A70. The new A70 is touted to be the first smartphone in India to get 256GB storage for a price tag below Rs 8,000. While that surely is a plus point, is it enough to make it worthy it’s price point? We’ll find that out today.

Itel A70: India Price, Availability

The Itel A70 comes in three variants, including 4GB + 256GB for Rs 7,299, 4GB + 128GB model for Rs 6,799, and 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs 6,299. It is worth noting that the price of the 128GB model is inclusive of the Rs 800 bank offer and this offer will be available only on the 128GB configuration of the handset. In other words, the 128GB model of the handset costs Rs 7,599. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Itel A70: Specifications

The A70 sports a 6.6-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 500 nits brightness, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a 13MP rear primary sensor paired with a QVGA lens. There is an 8MP front-facing camera. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by a Unisoc T603 SoC.

The A70 packs up to 4GB RAM along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It is offered in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. A 5,000mAh battery unit backs the device with support for 10W charging. The iTel A70 runs on Android 13 OS. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB-C charging port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.

Itel A70: Is It Worth Your Time?

Itel A70 seems like a worthy offering for its price, thanks to Itel continuing the streak of offering segment-first features, which it began with the Itel P55 5G and the Itel S23+ back last year. However, we didn’t get the reason behind pricing the 128GB model higher than the 256GB model (without the bank offer), as it doesn’t have any tangible benefits by any means.

Talking of competition, if you are planning to purchase the base 4GB + 64GB model of the A70, you may also take a look at the Infinix Smart 8 HD. The handset not only offers you a better display as it has a 90Hz refresh rate, but it also gets a slightly better Unisoc chipset. However, you do have to compromise on RAM.

During our review of the Infinix device, we noticed that its performance was quite average, and based on that, we can assume that the Itel A70 may have a similar performance. The Smart 8 HD also costs Rs 6,299, which is identical to the base model of Itel A70.

Aside from this, if you are looking for storage, as Itel claims, there’s no other smartphone available as of now that offers 256GB of storage capacity at the price point the Itel A70 offers.