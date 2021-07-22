iRobot vacuum cleaners are available at discount: Amazon Prime Day Sale

Puresight Systems, the official distributor of iRobot products in India, has announced offers on this Amazon Prime Day Sale. The brand is offering a great bargain on the Roomba smart robotic vacuum cleaners and Braava mopping devices.

These discounted prices on the iRobot products will be offered at the Amazon Prime Day sale from July 26th, 2021. The sale will go on till July 27th 2021. It is a two-day annual sale event exclusively held on the Amazon website and app.

iRobot vacuum cleaners Offers

The Roomba i7 and i7+, will be available at a discounted price of INR 54,900 and INR 69,900 respectively. In addition, customers can also get the Roomba i3 and i3+ at a discounted price of INR 36,900 and INR 54,900 respectively.

Puresight Systems offers a discounted price of INR 21,900 on the Roomba 692 vacuum cleaner model in the budget segment. In addition to the vacuum devices, the Braava Jet m6 at a discounted price of INR 49,900. It is an automatic mopping robot.

The Roomba i3+ and i7+ are the mid and premium-range vacuum offerings from iRobot in India that come with advanced features like Automatic dirt-disposal. In addition, they provide other features such as 3-staged cleaning, smart mapping, high-tech sensors and others. So now, with the press of a button you can have your whole house sparkling clean.

You can control the action with the ubercool iRobot Home App. For example, Roomba i3 and i7 series automatically align their task of vacuuming with the Braava’s mopping jobs.

Braava works with vSLAM navigation and learns the layout of any home. It builds personal Smart Maps where users can selectively choose which room to clean. The vacuum and mop duo serves as the ideal ‘cleaning assistant’ for users who need far-reaching floor-cleaning.