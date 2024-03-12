iQOO Z9 5G Launched In India: Should You Consider It Over Nothing Phone (2a)?

iQOO has finally launched its much anticipated iQOO Z9 5G smartphone in India that comes with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and is positioned as a lower-end mid ranger. The iQOO Z9 5G can be availed in two variants and competes with the likes of the recently launched Nothing Phone (2a). Should you consider it over Nothing’s offering? We’ll try to answer that for you by the end of this article.

iQOO Z9 5G: Price, Offers, Availability

The iQOO Z9 5G can be bought in two trims, including 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 19,999 and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 21,999. The device is available in two colours, such as Graphene Blue and Brushed Green. Buyers can avail a flat Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC bank cards.

There’s also a 3-month No Cost EMI option on offer. As it is an Amazon exclusive product, Prime subscribers can buy the phone in early access sale on March 13 at 12PM IST while it will be available to all buyers from March 14, at 12PM IST.

iQOO Z9 5G: Specs

The iQOO Z9 5G gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and will receive 2 years of major OS upgrades. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.

iQOO Z9 5G Vs. Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing launched it’s Phone (2a) smartphone last week, starting at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and it comes with the same chipset as the iQOO Z9 5G. Also if you look at the price, there’s quite a price gap between the iQOO Z9 5G and the Nothing Phone (2a), which alone would appeal to the buyers, making them prefer the Z9 5G over the Phone (2a).

However, the Phone (2a) has its own benefits. First, the device comes with a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor on the back which is more practical than the 2MP bokeh sensor on the iQOO Z9 5G which is quite useless in comparison.

Second, the Phone (2a) offers you a closer to Stock Android experience which is actually much smoother than FunTouch OS and we can claim that from our past experience. Moreover, Nothing is offering 3 years of major OS upgrades over iQOO’s 2 years, increasing the longevity of the device.

Thirdly, for those who prefer it, the Phone (2a) offers a unique design on the back, thanks to it’s glyph interface LED lights that’s unlike anything one has seen in this segment. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, as we noted in our review of the Nothing Phone (2a), it definitely adds to the appeal of the device.

On the other hand, if you’re looking to save some money and still want performance similar to the Phone (2a), along with a decent display and long-lasting battery life, but are willing to compromise on software, NFC, and an ultra-wide angle camera, then the iQOO Z9 5G isn’t a bad choice either.