iQoo Z6 Pro confirmed to launch in India under Rs 25,000

iQOO Z6 5G was launched in India last month. Now the company is gearing up to launch a new mid-range smartphone in India called iQOO Z6 Pro. The launch of the upcoming smartphone in India has officially been teased.

iQOO on its official Indian Twitter handle has asked the audience what processor the phone will use. The tweet shows that the company is holding a free giveaway contest. People will get a chance to win a new iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone.

Additionally, the iQOO Esports Youtube Channel’s recent Raid Nights video claims that the Z6 Pro will be the fastest phone under Rs 25,000 with an AnTuTu score of 550,000 points.

Season 2, Grand Finale of #iQOORaidNights, Q1 of this contest!



iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is powered by which processor?



1- Tweet your answer tagging @IqooInd

2. Use #iQOORaidNights

3. 2 Lucky winners win a #iQOOZ6Pro5G!



T&C Apply – https://t.co/ccByia76ho#iQOO #iQOOZ6Pro5G pic.twitter.com/s1ih1grJQf — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 8, 2022

Besides this, the brand hasn’t revealed any other key details about the device. The handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. As of now, there is no information about the iQOO Z6 Pro’s specifications, but we expect more details in the coming days.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. Besides, the phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The handset packs a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset under the hood that runs at a clock rate as high as 2.2 GHz. Further, the phone runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12 on the software side. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The bokeh sensor, however, is limited to the 6GB and 8GB models and is not available on the 4GB variant. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.