iQOO Z6 5G launch date set for March 16 in India

iQOO has confirmed to launch the iQOO Z6 5G smartphone in India on March 16. This device will be the successor of last year’s iQOO Z5 5G and is touted to be the fastest 5G smartphone in 15K segment.

The company has announced the launch date of iQOO Z6 5G via its official Twitter handle. Have a look at the tweet below revealing the launch date of iQOO Z6 5G:

Experience fascinatingly smooth display with Fastest 5G Smartphone in 15K segment*



Don’t missout the 120Hz FHD+ Display in iQOO Z6 5G.



Launching on 16th March 2022!



Know More on @amazonIN – https://t.co/KMDnM9fyU7#iQOOZ65G #iQOO #FullyLoaded #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/uQtx7kRsdZ — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 13, 2022

It is confirmed that the iQOO Z6 5G will come Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. It will pack a 120Hz Full HD+ display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Besides, there will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone will have a speaker grille, a USB-C port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

The smartphone’s launch in India had been teased last week. In addition, the tweet also confirms that it will be available on Amazon India after launch.

iQOO Z6 5G Rumoured Specs

As per leaks, the smartphone will have a 6.58-inch AMOLED panel and could come in two variants such as 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The device may come in Black and Blue colour options. It could come with 8GB of RAM that could support expansion up to 4GB of Virtual RAM. Lastly, the device will have a 5-layer Liquid Cooling system to prevent the device from heating.

Recently, in an interview with The Mobile Indian, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya claimed that customer experience is essential to the brand, and if it can provide a good experience in mobiles in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 price range, it will enter the segment.