iQOO Z5x specifications, photos emerge

The iQOO Z5x is another smartphone the Vivo sub-brand is working on. The detailed specifications and the photos of the iQOO Z5x have now emerged online via a TENAA listing. The listing suggests it will come with a 2.4Ghz chipset with a TFT panel and a dual-camera setup.

iQOO Z5x Specifications (Rumoured)

The iQOO Z5x has bagged TENAA certification with the model number V2131A. An IMEI database certification reveals that the phone with this model number will launch with the moniker iQOO Z5x. Further, the listing states that the handset comes with a 6.58-inch TFT panel. There’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera positioned at the top.

The iQOO Z5x will likely arrive in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options per leaked specifications. Additional features available on the device include a microSD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will have a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel and a 2-megapixel shooter. It should be backed by a 4880mAh battery along with 44W fast charging.

The listing reveals that the handset measures 163.95 x 75.30 x 8.5mm and weighs 169 grams. An earlier leak pointed towards the smartphone being powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

The latest release from the company in India is the iQOO Z5. The iQOO Z5 5G is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor along with up to 12GB of RAM. The iQoo Z5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the iQOO Z5 5G is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It can charge the phone up to 50% in 26 minutes.