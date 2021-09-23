iQOO Z5 5G launched with Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz display

iQOO has launched the Z5 smartphone in China that comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It acts as a successor to the iQOO Z3 5G smartphone that was launched in China back in March. The iQOO Z5 5G also has a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

The iQOO Z5 comes in three variants including 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at 1,899 Yuan (approx Rs 21,600). The 8GB RAM + 256 GB comes at 2,099 Yuan (approx Rs 23,900), and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB trim at 2,299 Yuan (approx Rs 26,200). It has three colours including Blue Origin, Twilight Dawn, and Dream Space

The iQOO Z5 5G pre-orders have already begun starting from today in China. The Z5 is set to launch in India on September 27.

iQOO Z5 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z5 5G is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor along with up to 12GB of RAM. The iQoo Z5 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Furthermore, for selfies the iQoo Z5 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.5 aperture.

The iQOO Z5 5G is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It can charge the phone up to 50% in 26 minutes. Moreover, for security it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.

iQoo Z5 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 in China and FunTouchOS 12 globally. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.