iQOO Z3 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability and more

iQOO has today launched iQOO Z3 5G smartphone in India. The phone comes loaded with 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 768G chipset, triple rear cameras and a 4400 mAh battery with 55W fast charging. It is the first smartphone in the country to be powered by Snapdragon 768G SoC.

iQOO Z3 5G comes in three variants - 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 19,990, Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,990 respectively. It comes in Ace Black and Cyber Blue colours colours.

iQOO Z3 5G will be available on Amazon and iQOO.com starting from today, June 8th from 1PM.

iQOO Z3 5G specifications

The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor along with up to 8GB of RAM. The iQoo Z3 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the iQoo Z3 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.0 aperture.



The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery with 55W fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 19 minutes and 100% in less than an hour. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.



iQoo Z3 runs on Android 11 with OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device comes with “five-layer liquid cooling” system for smooth gaming that reduces the temperature by 10 degrees. It also comes with a 4D haptic feedback system as well.