iQOO Z1 with Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chipset to launch on May 19

Vivo sub-brand iQOO has confirmed that it will be launching the first MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset powered smartphone in China. The brand has revealed that it will launch iQOO Z1 smartphone based on the latest chipset.

iQOO has confirmed that it will launch iQOO Z1 on May 19 in China. The company has revealed this information on its official Weibo handle. The brand has also teased some key features of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, the images reveal that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design, which is similar to what we have seen in other iQOO-branded smartphones. Furthermore, it also confirmed that the smartphone will be loaded with a 144Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone will be a 5G smartphone.

Meanwhile, some images of the iQOO have been leaked online. The images reveal that the smartphone comes with a punch-hole design at the top-right corner of the display. Furthermore, the image also reveals that the smartphone will come with volume controls, which is situated at the right side. The leaked images also reveal that users will have an option to choose the screen refresh rate. This means one can select between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rate. It is believed that the V1986A phone that was recently approved by the 3C authority of China could be the IQOO Z1 phone. The 3C listing revealed that it is a 5G phone and it may ship with a 44W fast charger.

To recall, MediaTek recently introduced its flagship chipset, the Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The company claims that the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset is the world’s most advanced 5G-integrated SoC. The chipset comes with Carrier Aggregation, dual 5G SIM, superfast 5G speeds, and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technologies that adjust the modem’s power configuration and operating frequency according to network conditions. The chipset also supports the highest screen refresh rate of 144Hz as well. The chipset comes with octa cores with ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It features Mali-G77 MC9 GPU for graphics performance.