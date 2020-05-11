Advertisement

iQOO Z1 with Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chipset to launch on May 19

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 11:37 am

Latest News

iQOO has confirmed that it will launch iQOO Z1 on May 19 in China.
Advertisement

Vivo sub-brand iQOO has confirmed that it will be launching the first MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset powered smartphone in China. The brand has revealed that it will launch iQOO Z1 smartphone based on the latest chipset. 

 

iQOO has confirmed that it will launch iQOO Z1 on May 19 in China. The company has revealed this information on its official Weibo handle. The brand has also teased some key features of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, the images reveal that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole design, which is similar to what we have seen in other iQOO-branded smartphones. Furthermore, it also confirmed that the smartphone will be loaded with a 144Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone will be a 5G smartphone. 

 

iAOO z1

Advertisement

 

Meanwhile, some images of the iQOO have been leaked online. The images reveal that the smartphone comes with a punch-hole design at the top-right corner of the display. Furthermore, the image also reveals that the smartphone will come with volume controls, which is situated at the right side. The leaked images also reveal that users will have an option to choose the screen refresh rate. This means one can select between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz refresh rate. It is believed that the V1986A phone that was recently approved by the 3C authority of China could be the IQOO Z1 phone. The 3C listing revealed that it is a 5G phone and it may ship with a 44W fast charger.

 

To recall, MediaTek recently introduced its flagship chipset, the Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The company claims that the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset is the world’s most advanced 5G-integrated SoC. The chipset comes with Carrier Aggregation, dual 5G SIM, superfast 5G speeds, and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technologies that adjust the modem’s power configuration and operating frequency according to network conditions. The chipset also supports the highest screen refresh rate of 144Hz as well. The chipset comes with octa cores with ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It features Mali-G77 MC9 GPU for graphics performance.

iQOO 3 now available for purchase in India via Flipkart

iQOO 3 confirmed to receive Android 11 and Android 12 OS updates in future

iQOO opens 12 company owned service centers, more in pipeline

Latest News from iQOO

You might like this

Tags: iQOO Z1 iQOO Z1 launch iQOO Z1 image leak iQOO Z1 rumours iQOO Z1 specs iQOO Z1 launch date MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset MediaTek

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Narzo 10A: Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

Realme Narzo 10: Things you should know

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Vivo V19: Camera Preview

Vivo V19: Camera Preview
Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May

Realme Tv and Smartwatch going to launched in May
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K vs Others
Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Latest Picture Story

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies