MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset 144Hz display support and more announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2020 6:19 pm

MediaTek has announced the launch of its latest flagship chipset, known as Dimensity 1000+. The company has revealed that multiple devices based on the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset will be available in the market soon. 

 

The company claims that the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset is the world’s most advanced 5G-integrated SoC. The chipset comes with Carrier Aggregation, dual 5G SIM, superfast 5G speeds, and MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving technologies that adjust the modem’s power configuration and operating frequency according to network conditions. The chipset also supports the highest screen refresh rate of 144Hz as well. The chipset comes with octa cores with ARM Cortex-A77 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It features Mali-G77 MC9 GPU for graphics performance. 

 

The Dimensity 1000+ come with HyperEngine 2.0, which it claims optimises the smartphone for a smooth and immersive gaming experience. It also features Resource Management Engine to ensure steady game performance with minimal power consumption. It comes with upgraded Networking Engine that enables call and data concurrency. In addition, an intelligent switch between 5G and 4G networks based on application needs. 

 

The chipset also comes with latest MiraVision technologies that are designed to improve the frame picture quality. It uses APU 3.0 and MiraVision Picture Quality Engine to adjust per frame contrast, sharpness and colour levels, to enhance the picture quality of 4K videos and streams in real-time. The company claims that MiraVision Picture Quality Engine provides real-time, fine-grained frame adjustment to deliver better picture quality than standard HDR10+. The Engine also upgrades SDR videos and streams to HDR quality.

 

