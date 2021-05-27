iQOO Z series to launch soon in India, teased by the company

The company plans to launch iQOO Z series in India between June 10 and June 15.

Advertisement

iQOO 7 series was launched in India last month, now the company will be launching iQOO Z series in the country as well.

Today, iQOO India Director, Gagan Arora on his Twitter handle has started teasing the launch of the Z series in India. His tweet reads "This is #Netflix Logo! Turn 90 degrees right or left & Let me know what you see! Pls feel free to share the screenshot! #StayTuned".

Advertisement

The teaser shows the letter Z confirming that the series will be launched in the country soon. The iQOO Z3 5G is expected to be first launched in India under the Z series.

As per a recent report, iQOO Z3 will launch in India at around Rs 25,000. The company plans to launch it in India between June 10 and June 15.

iQOO Z3 5G will be the first smartphone in India to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC. iQOO has already launched the device earlier this year in China. The phone will be Amazon exclusive in India.

iQOO Z3 5G specifications

The iQOO Z3 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2408 resolution. There is also 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G processor. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage but it lacks support for external storage.

It comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture



On the software front, iQoo Z3 runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 11. The iQOO Z3 5G is loaded with a 4400mAh battery and it comes with 55W fast charging. For security, it sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition support.