iQOO U1x announced with Snapdragon 662, 13MP triple cameras and 5,000mAh battery

iQOO has today announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the iQOO U1x in China. The phone comes loaded with a triple-camera setup and it is powered by the Snapdragon 662 mobile platform, and packs 5,000mAh battery



iQOO U1x pricing details





The iQOO U1x comes with a price tag of 899 Yuan (approx. Rs 9,950) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 999 Yuan (approx. Rs 11,000) for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and 1199 Yuan (approx. Rs 13,300) for 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone is available in Secret Black, Morning Frost colour options.





iQOO U1x specifications





To start with the specifications, the iQOO U1x is loaded with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It is loaded with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor





In terms of cameras, it comes with a triple-camera setup at the back panel with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture that is housed in a punch-hole cutout.





The iQOO U1x is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with 18W dual-engine flash charge. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with iQOO UI 1.0. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, micro USB. The phone measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weigh 192.3 grams.

