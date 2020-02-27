iQOO to enter offline retail market soon in India: Gagan Arora

Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO India told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch offline experience stores soon in the country.

iQOO is all set to launch its exclusive offline experience stores across the country. Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, IQOO India told The Mobile Indian that the brand is planning to launch offline experience stores soon in the country.

“We are currently finalising the strategy for the offline market and sooner than later, we will enter the brick and mortar stores,” Arora said. He further added that the company’s first priority will be to bring touch and feel factor for its customers. “We will explore different locations where the customers can touch and feel the device and they will get to experience the features of iQOO 3. There will be a proper demo zone where they can look, feel and try the product so that they can decide how good it is,” he added.







On whether launching a 5G smartphone is too early for the Indian market, he said that the company has introduced both 5G and 4G variant of the smartphone. “In our research, we found out that there is a user base who want to experience an advanced smartphone, though the size of this user base is small. Given that iQOO is a performance-oriented smartphone, we are targeting both the audiences who want a 4G and 5G smartphones,” Gagan said.

To recall, iQOO 3 was introduced as an online exclusive product. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart and the company’s own website. The iQOO 3 is available in two variants, 4G and 5G. The iQOO 4G variant comes with a price tag of Rs 36,990 for the 6GB + 128GB, Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The iQOO 5G variant comes with a price tag of Rs 44,990.