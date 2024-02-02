iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Booking To Begin From February 8 In India: Know Benefits

iQOO, the Vivo sub-brand, has announced that the pre-booking for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will begin later this month. Ahead of its official launch on 22nd February 2024, the exclusive offer of pre-booking the device will start from 8th February 2024, 12 PM onwards. Accompanying the pre-bookings are various benefits which the customers can take advantage of.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Booking: Benefits & Steps To Pre-Book

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to be made available inn two variants including 8GB + 256GB and 12GB +256GB. Consumers can pre-book the iQOO smartphone on Amazon.in and iQOO.com to avail the following benefits:

Extra Rs 1000 off on your order of iQOO Neo 9 Pro

1 year additional warranty

Exclusive offers on the day of the launch, which will be announced on 22nd February

Steps to avail the benefits:

Pre-booking starts from 12 PM, 8 th February 2024 on Amazon.in and iQOO.com.

February 2024 on Amazon.in and iQOO.com. The pre-booking stock is limited and will be available only on first-come-first-serve basis.

You can pay a refundable amount of Rs 1000 which will be adjusted in your final payment of the device.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Specifications

iQOO Neo 9 Pro will get a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

It packs up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main IMX920 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based Origin OS 4. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers