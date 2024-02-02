HomeNewsiQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Booking To Begin From February 8 In India:...

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Booking To Begin From February 8 In India: Know Benefits

iQOO has announced that the pre-booking for its Neo 9 Pro will begin later next week along with a few benefits as well.

By The Mobile Indian Network
iqoo neo 9 pro pre-booking india

iQOO, the Vivo sub-brand, has announced that the pre-booking for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will begin later this month. Ahead of its official launch on 22nd February 2024, the exclusive offer of pre-booking the device will start from 8th February 2024, 12 PM onwards. Accompanying the pre-bookings are various benefits which the customers can take advantage of.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Booking: Benefits & Steps To Pre-Book

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to be made available inn two variants including 8GB + 256GB and 12GB +256GB. Consumers can pre-book the iQOO smartphone on Amazon.in and iQOO.com to avail the following benefits:

  • Extra Rs 1000 off on your order of iQOO Neo 9 Pro
  • 1 year additional warranty
  • Exclusive offers on the day of the launch, which will be announced on 22nd February

Steps to avail the benefits:

  • Pre-booking starts from 12 PM, 8th February 2024 on Amazon.in and iQOO.com.
  • The pre-booking stock is limited and will be available only on first-come-first-serve basis.
  • You can pay a refundable amount of Rs 1000 which will be adjusted in your final payment of the device.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Specifications

iQOO Neo 9 Pro will get a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED Display with a 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) resolution, HDR10 support, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 1400 nits brightness and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

It packs up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP main IMX920 camera with 1/ 1.49″ VCS bionic, f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5160mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Further, it will boot Android 14-based Origin OS 4. For connectivity, you will get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.