iQOO Neo 6 to launch in India with different specifications

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO launched its iQOO Neo 6 smartphone in China last month. The phone will now be launcing in India soon. The brand also just launched its iQOO Neo 6 SE in its domestic market which will also be launched in India.

According to the known tipster Mukul Sharma, iQOO is all set to introduce the Neo series smartphones to India. iQOO Neo 6 will be launched in India as the first Neo series handset.

[Exclusive] Can confirm that #iQOO is finally bringing the Neo series smartphones to India.#iQOONeo6 will be the 1st to launch in the country

Focus will be on an all-round flagship experience

Price between 30K-35K

Specs will differ for India

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 10, 2022

Further his tweet says that the phone will be priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 in India and it is said to offer an all-around flagship experience. In addition, it is also claimed that the specs of the iQOO Neo 6 in India will be different to the one that’s already launched in China.

iQOO Neo 6 Specifications (China)

The iQOO Neo 6 sports a flat 6.62-inch AMOLED display which has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for optics, Neo 6 is also equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1P main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Neo 6 is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It runs on OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging. Additional features include stereo speakers, dual linear vibration motors, large heat dissipation system, independent display chip and more.