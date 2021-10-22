iQOO Neo 5 new variant launched with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage

iQOO has launched a new iQOO Neo 5 variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage in China. The company earlier launched the phone with up to 12GB and 256GB of storage in the country this year.

The iQOO Neo 5 new 12GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at 3,399 Yuan which is approx. Rs 39,741. The new variant will go on sale from November 1. It comes in Night Shadow Black and Cloud Shadow Blue colour variants.

The new variant of the smartphone has all the same specs as the existing variants except storage.

iQOO Neo 5 Specs

The iQOO Neo 5 sports a 6.62-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a punch hole in the centre for the selfie camera. The screen is HDR10+ certified and has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits brightness, and 6000000:1 contrast ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. In addition, it comes with two RAM variants including 8GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the back, the optics are handled by a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX589 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor in addition to a single 2MP module. The front-facing camera is hidden behind a punch hole and is handled by a 16MP sensor.

A 4500mAh battery backs the phone with support for 66W fast charging. The bundled adapter also supports 45W PD charging for all other compatible devices. For software, the smartphone runs on Vivo’s OriginOS based on Android 11.

Meanwhile, in related news, iQOO has partnered with Krafton for a tournament series. As a part of the partnership, iQOO will be the title sponsor for this tournament. This is claimed to be the biggest Battle Royale Esports event in India. The tournament hosted by iQOO and Krafton is expected to witness close to 100k registered teams competing for prize money of Rs 1 crore.