iQOO Neo 5 display details surface, to feature 120Hz OLED display

iQOO Neo 5 will be announced on March 16 in China. Now ahead of the launch, the display details for the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online.



iQOO on Weibo has confirmed that the Neo 5 will sport a 120Hz OLED panel with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera. The screen will be HDR10+ certified and have refresh rate of 120Hz, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits brightness, and 6000000:1 contrast ratio.



The screen size has not been revealed but past reports have revealed that the iQOO Neo 5 will be sporting a 6.61-inch OLED Full HD+ screen and a 20:9 aspect ratio with a top-centered selfie camera cutout. iQOO Neo5 will arrive with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.



On the back, the device is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It may feature a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. The phone will be running Android 11 out of the box coupled with 8GB of RAM.



iQOO has already confirmed before that iQOO Neo 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 870 which is likely to be coupled with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. It may come with up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.





