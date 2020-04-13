  • 13:47 Apr 13, 2020

iQOO Neo 3 5G to be announced on April 23 with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 13, 2020 12:20 pm

Latest News

iQOO Neo 3 will feature a 144Hz display. All earlier launched iQOO phones featured 60Hz refresh rate screens.
iQOO is gearing up to launch Neo 3 5G smartphone. The company has now announced the launch date via its Chinese Weibo handle.

iQOO has announced that Neo 3 5G will be launched on April 23. The company has also revealed some features of the upcoming smartphone.

iQOO Neo 3



The iQOO Neo 3 5G will feature a 144Hz display. All earlier launched iQOO phones featured 60Hz refresh rate screens. The iQOO Neo 3 5G will be the company’s first phone to support higher refresh rates.

 The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which will bring both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G support to the device. The phone will also be equipped with UFS 3.1 storage. technology under the hood.

As per rumours, iQOO Neo 3 base model will have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone will run FunTouch OS 10 based Android 10. For the camera, it is rumoured to come with a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. It may house a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.


