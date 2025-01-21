iQOO Neo 10R India Price, Launch Timeline, and Specs Tipped

iQOO Neo 10R India price details have been leaked online suggesting that the device will arrive in the country with a sub-Rs 30,000 price tag and launch as soon as next month. Further, its specifications have also leaked, including a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, dual rear cameras, a huge battery, and more.

iQOO Neo 10R India Price, Launch Timeframe

As per tipster Paras Guglani, the iQOO Neo 10R India launch will take place in February 2025, while a concrete date wasn’t shared. Further, the device will have a sub-Rs 30,000 price tag which will help it compete with the likes of Realme 14 Pro+ 5G and the Poco X7 Pro 5G in India.

iQOO Neo 10R: Rumoured Specs

The Neo 10R from iQOO will sport a 6.78″ AMOLED Display with support for up to a 144hz refresh rate. It will draw power from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which is the toned down version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from last year. It will likely be made available in two variants, including 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. However, a leak from last year states that there’s a 8GB+128GB model as well.

As for the cameras, the device will sport a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There’ll be a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies. The device is supposed to be backed up by a 6400mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging.

The colour options for the device will include Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium. We’ll know more about the device once it launches next month if the leak is supposedly true.