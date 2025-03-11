iQOO Neo 10R 5G Camera Review: Does it Deliver?

iQOO Neo 10R 5G has been launched in India starting at Rs 26,999 and while it is a performance-centric device, it sports a practical camera setup, too. The iQOO Neo 10R 5G camera system consists of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 32-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera. Do these camera Sensors deliver or are they forgettable? We’ll find that out in our iQOO Neo 10R 5G camera review.

The camera App remains easy to use with multiple features and modes on offer. Modes like fisheye, Supermoon, Pro, Panorama, long exposure, slo-mo, etc., are all available for users to explore. Features like real-time effects remastering, HDR, night mode, etc., allow customisation of the colour tone of the photo.

Outdoor shots from the main sensor sport a good amount of detail while the dynamic range is handled well. Even if you zoom in, the shots don’t lose out on detail which is something to appreciate. The exposure levels are handled nicely while the colours maintain their natural look instead of opting for a more vibrant look. However, the camera app does sport options where you can change the mode and opt for vivid, textured, or the natural tone.

Ultra-wide angle shot

Ultra-wide angle photos from the iQOO Neo 10R 5G camera setup come out to be impressive if we talk of colours. That’s because the colour shift in photos compared to shots from the main sensor is contained nicely. This allows for a consistent look in shots when shooting the same scene from both ultra-wide angle and primary sensors. However, if you zoom in, you will notice that the ultra-wide angle shots look softer and lack proper detailing.

2x (left), 4x (center), 8x (right)

10x

The device can digitally zoom in at up to 10x but such shots are barely usable as they contain a good amount of noise and lack details also.

Portrait shots on the other hand are nicely handled with the bokeh effect looking natural and EDGE detection being accurate. If there’s enough light when shooting portraits, the detailing in the shot is also quite high.

Coming to pictures shot in low-light, the camera does struggle with details but tries its best to maintain the colours. With Night mode enabled, the exposure levels crank up so the shot is better visible but it doesn’t largely affect the detailing.

As for photos shot in artificial lighting, they are once again excellent when it comes to colours or the overall details. The dynamic range is kept in check while the look of the overall shot won’t disappoint you.

Low-light Selfie

Selfies aren’t the device’s forte and that shows. The skin tones are off and the photos from the front sensor look soft. While in portrait, the edge detection is sharp, the handling of the colours and the skin tones could be improved. In low-light scenes, the situation worsens as the photos become even more softer.

To sum up, the iQOO Neo 10R 5G camera setup has its ups and downs. While it is decent for casual photography and gives pleasant results in ample lighting conditions, it’s not made for those who are looking for a camera-centric device that can perform well in any type of lighting environment. Our first impressions and gaming review of the iQOO Neo 10R 5G are also live so don’t forget to check them out, while a detailed review is also in the works.