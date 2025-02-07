iQOO Revises iQOO 12 Software Policy, Will Now Get 1 More Android OS Update

iQOO has announced an updated software update policy with 4 years of FunTouch OS updates and 5 years of security patches for iQOO 12. With the revised iQOO 12 software policy, the company says that users will be able to enjoy “an even better experience with the latest OS features and improvements till 2027, as well as stay protected with enhanced security patches until 2028.”

The iQOO 12 launched with 3 years of OS updates policy and 4 years of security patch updates back in 2023. In other words, it was supposed to get updates till Android 17 but now, iQOO 12 users will be able to experience Android 18 as well. “The new update cycle by iQOO reinforces its dedication to security, longevity and performance ensuring devices stay up to date, run smoothly and deliver long-term value with a seamless user experience,” said iQOO.

The move is definitely appreciated considering not many brands do the same. We saw Google pull off a similar move in December last year where it confirmed that the Pixel Fold, Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 generations will receive a total of five years of Android OS updates. With the new update policy, Pixel 6 series which is the oldest out of the lot, will get updates till Android 17, instead of Android 15 which was supposed to be the last update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The new iQOO 12 software policy matches that of the iQOO 13 which is brand’s latest flagship in India. Both these devices will receive 4 major OS updates but because iQOO 13 launched with Android 15 out of the box, it will get updates till Android 19.

The iQOO 12 packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, Supercomputing Chip Q1, 144 Hz AMOLED Display with 3000 nits brightness, a 50MP + 50MP + 64MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W Fast charging.