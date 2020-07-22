Advertisement

iQOO introduces Referral Program for iQOO 3 users

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 3:47 pm

iQOO 3 comes in three attractive colour options - Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.

iQOO has today announced an exclusive Referral Program for their existing iQOO 3 users. For each successful referral, the referrer and referee both get a Flipkart voucher of Rs 1000 each.

Customers can purchase iQOO3 smartphone at Rs 34,990 (8+128GB 4G), Rs 37,990 (8+256GB 4G) and Rs 44,990 (12+256GB 5G). The devices comes in three attractive colour options - Volcano Orange, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.

Steps for the referral process:

1. Click on the referral link available on iQOO website

2. Existing iQOO users can generate their referral link by submitting the request (Get a unique referral link within 24 hours)

3. Share the referral link with the referee to purchase the iQOO 3 from iQOO website

4. After purchase verification, both referrer and the referee will receive Rs 1000 Flipkart voucher.

Speaking on this initiative, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO India said, “iQOO 3 has received an overwhelming response till now and we are thankful to our customers in India. The iQOO referral program gives us the opportunity to reward the existing customers and make the iQOO 3 a more attractive preference for potential customers. This is the best time to join the iQOO family.”

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU.

The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital Zoom, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K39PSP04-FGX9 sensor with f/2.45 aperture.

The smartphone is juiced up by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Super FlashCharge technology that can charge the smartphone up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes. The phone runs on Android 10 with iQOO UI on top of it. As per the company, the iQOO 3 will be one of the first smartphones in India to receive Android 11 OS update, a guaranteed update to Android 12 and regular OTA updates for three years.

